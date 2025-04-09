Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Apr 09 2025 15:59:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.20 -2.30%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 583.00 -1.00%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 236.65 -4.29%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 416.15 0.87%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,185.60 0.27%
Business News/ Videos / Indian Origin Engineer Confronts Gates, Nadella, Over Microsoft's Alleged Role In Gaza; Gets Fired

Indian Origin Engineer Confronts Gates, Nadella, Over Microsoft's Alleged Role In Gaza; Gets Fired

Updated: 09 Apr 2025, 07:57 PM IST Livemint

Indian American Vaniya Agrawal | Ibtihal Aboussad | Gaza | Microsoft | Microsoft News | Gaza News | Gaza War | Vaniya Agrawal | Israel | Satya Nadella | Bill Gates | Steve Balmer | Microsoft Headquarter | Redmond Washington Microsoft on Monday fired two employees, including Indian American Vaniya Agrawal, for disrupting an event celebrating the company’s 50th anniversary. On Friday, Ibtihal Aboussad, who has called on Microsoft to stop working with the Israeli government, interrupted a speech. Later, Vaniya Agrawal disrupted a Q&A session with Satya Nadella, Bill Gates and Steve Balmer. Following the incidents, event staff asked both employees to leave the venue at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington. #microsoft #israel #gaza #palestine #billgates #satyanadella #middleeastconflict #azure #ai #artificialintelligence #war #news #tariffs #trump #stockmarket #vaniya #alleyesonrafah #alleyeson

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue