Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Indian Origin Engineer Confronts Gates, Nadella, Over Microsoft's Alleged Role In Gaza; Gets Fired

Indian Origin Engineer Confronts Gates, Nadella, Over Microsoft's Alleged Role In Gaza; Gets Fired

Updated: 09 Apr 2025, 07:57 PM IST Livemint

Indian American Vaniya Agrawal | Ibtihal Aboussad | Gaza | Microsoft | Microsoft News | Gaza News | Gaza War | Vaniya Agrawal | Israel | Satya Nadella | Bill Gates | Steve Balmer | Microsoft Headquarter | Redmond Washington Microsoft on Monday fired two employees, including Indian American Vaniya Agrawal, for disrupting an event celebrating the company’s 50th anniversary. On Friday, Ibtihal Aboussad, who has called on Microsoft to stop working with the Israeli government, interrupted a speech. Later, Vaniya Agrawal disrupted a Q&A session with Satya Nadella, Bill Gates and Steve Balmer. Following the incidents, event staff asked both employees to leave the venue at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington. #microsoft #israel #gaza #palestine #billgates #satyanadella #middleeastconflict #azure #ai #artificialintelligence #war #news #tariffs #trump #stockmarket #vaniya #alleyesonrafah #alleyeson