Indian Origin Engineer Confronts Gates, Nadella, Over Microsoft's Alleged Role In Gaza; Gets Fired

Updated: 09 Apr 2025, 07:57 PM IST

Indian American Vaniya Agrawal | Ibtihal Aboussad | Gaza | Microsoft | Microsoft News | Gaza News | Gaza War | Vaniya Agrawal | Israel | Satya Nadella | Bill Gates | Steve Balmer | Microsoft Headquarter | Redmond Washington Microsoft on Monday fired two employees, including Indian American Vaniya Agrawal, for disrupting an event celebrating the company’s 50th anniversary. On Friday, Ibtihal Aboussad, who has called on Microsoft to stop working with the Israeli government, interrupted a speech. Later, Vaniya Agrawal disrupted a Q&A session with Satya Nadella, Bill Gates and Steve Balmer. Following the incidents, event staff asked both employees to leave the venue at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington. #microsoft #israel #gaza #palestine #billgates #satyanadella #middleeastconflict #azure #ai #artificialintelligence #war #news #tariffs #trump #stockmarket #vaniya #alleyesonrafah #alleyeson