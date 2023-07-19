Indian Passport Gets Booster Shot; Moves Up 5 Places in Global Rankings | Details | In Focus

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 05:58 PM IST

India’s passport is more powerful than ever before... moreIndia’s passport is more powerful than ever before. Indians can now flaunt visa-free entry to 57 countries. This year India made a significant jump of 5 spots in the Passport rankings and this has put India at the 80th spot in the latest Henley passport index. Henley passport index ranks passports of countries according to the number of countries a passport holder can visit visa-free. It is based on International Air Transport Association data.