Business News/ Videos / Indian Passport Grows Stronger; Malaysia Offers Visa-Free Entry To Indians | Details | Mint In Focus

Indian Passport Grows Stronger; Malaysia Offers Visa-Free Entry To Indians | Details | Mint In Focus

Updated: 30 Nov 2023, 07:46 AM IST Livemint

A strengthening economy, indigenisation of defence manufacturing, improved global standing… and passport ranking are just some of the key indicators of a country’s rise which otherwise could be a difficult and confusing thing to measure. Malaysia’s decision to scrap entry visa requirements for Indians visiting the country is not just welcome news for Indian tourists planning to explore Langkwai’s rainforests or visit Kuala Lumpur for shopping. This is also emblematic of India’s rise and the growing spending power of Indians. On Sunday, Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim announced that Indian nationals may now stay for up to 30 days visa-free in Malaysia. With this, Malaysia has become the 59th country to allow Indians visa-free entry.

