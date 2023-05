Indian Pharma Industry Poised for Growth in 2023 and Beyond | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 07 May 2023, 03:18 AM IST

Indian pharma in 2023: Industry experts give big thumbs up to the sector. Here's what they are saying. According to a recent EY FICCI report, the Indian pharmaceutical market is estimated to touch $130 billion in value by the end of 2030.