Indian Rupee to collapse? Despite FM Nirmala’s assurance, poll suggests historic drop

Indian rupee will trade near its historic low in t... moreIndian rupee will trade near its historic low in the coming three months, despite a recent recovery, based on a widening trade deficit and global flows into safe-haven U.S. dollars, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists found. Watch this video to know more.
