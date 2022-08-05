Indian Rupee to collapse? Despite FM Nirmala’s assurance, poll suggests historic drop

Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 01:27 PM IST

Indian rupee will trade near its historic low in t... moreIndian rupee will trade near its historic low in the coming three months, despite a recent recovery, based on a widening trade deficit and global flows into safe-haven U.S. dollars, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists found. Watch this video to know more.