Indian Satellite Spectrum Battle Heats Up As The Govt Says No To Auctions | Mint Explains

Updated: 18 Oct 2024, 02:11 PM IST

India will allot spectrum for satellite broadband administratively and not via auction, communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified on Tuesday. This development came amid suggestions from India's two largest Telcos for bids to be held on spectrum rights. Satellite services in India are set to grow 36% a year to reach $1.9 billion by 2030, according to estimates. But why is satellite spectrum so important for key players? #satellite #telecom #technology #news #elonmusk #mukeshambani #starlink #airtel #amazon #scindia #modi #india