Business News/ Videos / Indian Students Are Reportedly Leaving U.S. For Europe For THIS Reason

Indian Students Are Reportedly Leaving U.S. For Europe For THIS Reason

Updated: 22 Oct 2025, 04:12 pm IST Livemint

Indian students abandon U.S. universities: 63% enrolment drop (2023-2025) as Europe surges! Report reveals U.S. share falls from 54% to 20% due to H-1B fee hikes, visa uncertainty, and soaring tuition. Germany (+125%), Ireland (+153%), UK (+143%) lure with affordable education, clear work visas, and tech jobs. Watch the education exodus!

 
