Indian Students Face DOUBLE Trouble Of Tumbling Rupee & Immigration Curbs: Is It Worth It Now?

Updated: 03 Mar 2025, 01:43 PM IST

Indian students who want to study abroad and their parents who want to send them abroad and have budgeted for it - you ARE going to have to recheck that calculation now. This because the continuous decline of the Indian rupee against the dollar over the last few months is going to impact your budget... it's already hitting those who are studying, especially in countries like US, UK, other parts of Europe … and other popular study abroad destinations. This at a time when countries like US, Canada, UK, Australia and others are all tightening visa regulations... and more importantly, they're tightening regulations through which you can actually get jobs in these countries after studying. This comes as a double whammy. So is it really worth it to go abroad to study anymore?