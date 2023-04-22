Indian Wedding Extravaganza | Mint Explains

Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 08:25 PM IST

The video talks about the growing Indian wedding market and its changing trends. The pandemic did not stop the wedding industry, and India leads the way in terms of pent-up demand for weddings. According to Timothy Chi, global CEO of The Knot Worldwide, one in every four weddings worldwide happens in India. Couples in India are taking a more active role in planning their weddings, with budgets remaining strong but guest lists getting smaller. Digital platforms like Wedtech are making it easier for couples to personalize and customize their weddings in more experiential ways. Although the inflation has impacted the wedding industry and prices have increased, people still consider weddings to be important experiences worth spending money on. The wedding industry in India is seeing a lot of technology adoption, with many people choosing to plan destination weddings.