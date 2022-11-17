Indian Wedding Sector Set To Grow Big This Season | Mint Primer

Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 09:06 PM IST

The upcoming wedding season in India will be a joy... moreThe upcoming wedding season in India will be a joyous occasion not only for the bride, groom their families but also for the wedding industry, as according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), 32 lakh weddings are scheduled to take place between 4 November to 14 December will generate business of at least ₹3.75 lakh crore. #indianweddingseason #indianwedding #indianweddingmarket #mint