English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 29 2025 15:04:50
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 185.15 1.81%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,248.80 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 939.70 1.02%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,503.00 1.07%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price
  2. 411.35 -0.06%
Business News/ Videos / Indian-Canadian Businessman Killed Outside Home In Canada's Abbotsford, Police Reveal Key Details

Indian-Canadian Businessman Killed Outside Home In Canada's Abbotsford, Police Reveal Key Details

Updated: 29 Oct 2025, 03:11 pm IST Livemint

A prominent Indian-origin businessman has been shot dead outside his home in Abbotsford, British Columbia, sending shockwaves through Canada’s Punjabi community. The victim, identified as Ludhiana-born Darshan Singh Sahsi, was reportedly gunned down near his residence on Townline Road by unidentified assailants. Local police have confirmed that the Killer waited outside his home for 2 hours before shooting him. The incident comes amid rising concerns over targeted violence and anti-India hate incidents across Canada. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue