Indian-Canadian Businessman Killed Outside Home In Canada's Abbotsford, Police Reveal Key Details

Updated: 29 Oct 2025, 03:11 pm IST

A prominent Indian-origin businessman has been shot dead outside his home in Abbotsford, British Columbia, sending shockwaves through Canada’s Punjabi community. The victim, identified as Ludhiana-born Darshan Singh Sahsi, was reportedly gunned down near his residence on Townline Road by unidentified assailants. Local police have confirmed that the Killer waited outside his home for 2 hours before shooting him. The incident comes amid rising concerns over targeted violence and anti-India hate incidents across Canada. Watch.