Indian-Origin Techie’s Post On Delhi Uber Driver’s Query After AI Impact Summit Goes Viral

Uber Driver’s Heartbreaking Question to Techie: “Will AI Take Away Our Jobs?”! Viral story from Delhi cab ride at India AI Impact Summit 2026—educated driver (first-gen graduate) reveals companies automating roles, forcing him to drive despite degree. “Didn’t study 4 years to drive a car… What choice do I have?” Techie Ishika Mukerji shares: Tech building too fast, ignoring those left behind. Sparks debate on AI’s human cost, education gaps & first-gen struggles. Summit panels on funding/regulation, but skimps on preparing people.

Published20 Feb 2026, 10:51 PM IST
