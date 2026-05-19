India-Norway Green Pact Opens New Business Opportunities | PM Modi in Norway | Watch

India and Norway have elevated their ties to a Green Strategic Partnership, opening new opportunities for businesses, researchers and investors in both countries. Speaking at the Norway-India Business and Research Summit in Oslo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Norwegian companies to invest in India’s high-growth sectors including critical minerals, artificial intelligence, cyber technology, space and defence. Modi announced a dedicated Trade Facilitation Desk under Invest India to help Norwegian firms invest faster and more efficiently. He also highlighted strong collaboration in food, fuel and fertiliser security, with companies like Orkla, Equinor and Yara already playing a key role in India’s growth story.