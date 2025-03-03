Gross NPAs in the microfinance sector surged to an all-time high of ₹50,000 crore, or 13% of the gross loans, at the end of December last year. This happened even as the RBI reduced the need for higher capital allocation against risky unsecured assets. Now as per a recent report India, which is home to over 140 Cr people, has nearly 100 Cr individuals who lack sufficient income to spend on discretionary goods or services.. #npa #sharemarket #stockmarket #news #narendramodi #rbi #fitch #banks #loan #debt #autoloans #personalloan #personalfinance #nse #sensex #bse #abhinavtrivedi #nirmalasitaram #homeloan #loandefault #smartphone #loanapp #rbi #icicibank #hdfcbank #axis #usa #india #debtceiling #creditcard #creditscore
