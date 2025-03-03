Indians Are Defaulting More On Loans Without Collaterals | RBI Highlights The Worrying Trend

Updated: 03 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST

Gross NPAs in the microfinance sector surged to an all-time high of ₹50,000 crore, or 13% of the gross loans, at the end of December last year. This happened even as the RBI reduced the need for higher capital allocation against risky unsecured assets. Now as per a recent report India, which is home to over 140 Cr people, has nearly 100 Cr individuals who lack sufficient income to spend on discretionary goods or services.