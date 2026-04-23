Indians Are Holding Onto Their Smartphones For A RECORD 4 Years Now: Here's Why

Indians are now keeping their smartphones for nearly 4 years — a new record! Exchange offers, interest-free EMIs, and heavy discounts are failing to push upgrades as the average phone price in India has jumped from ₹17,000 in 2021 to over ₹26,000.Memory chip costs have doubled, forcing brands to raise prices by up to 40%. Buyers are choosing repairs over new purchases, and 5-year phone usage is becoming normal.The Iran war has further disrupted supply chains, worsening chip shortages and inflation. As a result, India’s smartphone market is projected to shrink by up to 8% in 2026 — the lowest sales since 2021.Why are consumers holding back? Watch the full story on India’s smartphone slowdown.What’s your current phone’s age? Tell us in the comments