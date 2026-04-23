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Indians Are Holding Onto Their Smartphones For A RECORD 4 Years Now: Here's Why

Indians are now keeping their smartphones for nearly 4 years — a new record! Exchange offers, interest-free EMIs, and heavy discounts are failing to push upgrades as the average phone price in India has jumped from 17,000 in 2021 to over 26,000.Memory chip costs have doubled, forcing brands to raise prices by up to 40%. Buyers are choosing repairs over new purchases, and 5-year phone usage is becoming normal.The Iran war has further disrupted supply chains, worsening chip shortages and inflation. As a result, India’s smartphone market is projected to shrink by up to 8% in 2026 — the lowest sales since 2021.Why are consumers holding back? Watch the full story on India’s smartphone slowdown.What’s your current phone’s age? Tell us in the comments

Livemint
Published23 Apr 2026, 08:26 PM IST
Indians Are Holding Onto Their Smartphones For A RECORD 4 Years Now: Here's Why
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