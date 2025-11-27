English
Indians Ditch H-1B For EB-1A Visa: What Is the EB-1A Visa? The New American Dream Route | Explained

Indians Ditch H-1B For EB-1A Visa: What Is the EB-1A Visa? The New American Dream Route | Explained

Updated: 27 Nov 2025, 10:11 pm IST Livemint

Indian techies ditch H-1B chaos for EB-1A Extraordinary Ability Green Card! With $100K filing fees, lottery risks & political attacks, thousands are self-petitioning for fast-track permanent residency—no employer, no backlog, total freedom. From AI researchers to patent holders, Indians now dominate this elite route. Is EB-1A the new American Dream for skilled Indians?

 
