Indian techies ditch H-1B chaos for EB-1A Extraordinary Ability Green Card! With $100K filing fees, lottery risks & political attacks, thousands are self-petitioning for fast-track permanent residency—no employer, no backlog, total freedom. From AI researchers to patent holders, Indians now dominate this elite route. Is EB-1A the new American Dream for skilled Indians?
