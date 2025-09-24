English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Sept 24 2025 15:59:57
  1. Itc share price
  2. 401.25 -0.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 682.75 -2.67%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.65 -0.35%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 347.55 1.31%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 1,029.90 0.41%
Business News/ Videos / Indians Express Anger & Frustration Over Trump's H1B Visa Fee Hike | ' We Indians Run Their Economy'

Indians Express Anger & Frustration Over Trump's H1B Visa Fee Hike | ' We Indians Run Their Economy'

Updated: 24 Sept 2025, 04:26 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Trump's sudden H1B visa Fee hike to $100,000 has taken many Indians by surprise. In this episode of Say What Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor, LiveMint, goes out and talks to Indians, young and old and asks them their opinion on Donald Trump's decision and what impact will it likely have on Indian & American Economies. What ar #donaldtrump #h1bvisa #visa #usatoday #india #narendramodi #makeinindia #abhinavtrivedi #indiansinusa #itsectorstocks #itsectorjobs #infosys #wipro #tcs #techmahindrashare #technology #visa #passport #america

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue