Home >Videos >Indians' H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump's immigration orders

Updated: 09 Nov 2020, 10:21 AM IST Livemint
  • After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election. Biden-Harris administration is expected to reverse some of the decisions of the outgoing Trump rule. Biden plans to increase H-1B visa limits and remove country quotas for green cards, or permanent residency. Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen explain why US President-Elect Joe Biden may struggle to reverse Donald Trump's immigration orders, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Senior Editor Aditi Prasad.
 

