Business News/ Videos / 'Indians Piling Debt Faster Than Creating Assets' | Is Young India Borrowing More Than Its Capacity?

'Indians Piling Debt Faster Than Creating Assets' | Is Young India Borrowing More Than Its Capacity?

Updated: 19 Nov 2025, 06:24 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Average debt of India now stands at ₹4.8 lakh per person, up from ₹3.9 lakh just two years ago. As per an RBI report, the amount of financial assets added each year has grown 48% between 2019 and 2025, while the annual liabilities have grown 102% over that period. Is Young Indi borrowing more than its capacity? #debt #loan #autoloan #homeloan #educationloan #debttrap #trader #bnpl #buynowpaylater #abhinavtrivedi #narendramodi #nirmalasitharaman

 
