'Indians Piling Debt Faster Than Creating Assets' | Is Young India Borrowing More Than Its Capacity?

'Indians Piling Debt Faster Than Creating Assets' | Is Young India Borrowing More Than Its Capacity?

Updated: 19 Nov 2025, 06:24 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Average debt of India now stands at 4.8 lakh per person, up from 3.9 lakh just two years ago. As per an RBI report, the amount of financial assets added each year has grown 48% between 2019 and 2025, while the annual liabilities have grown 102% over that period. Is Young Indi borrowing more than its capacity? #debt #loan #autoloan #homeloan #educationloan #debttrap #trader #bnpl #buynowpaylater #abhinavtrivedi #narendramodi #nirmalasitharaman