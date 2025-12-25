English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 24 2025 15:29:59
  1. ITC share price
  2. 407.00 -0.16%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price
  2. 359.30 -1.05%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 170.00 -0.53%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,557.95 -0.82%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 400.05 0.18%
Business News/ Videos / Indians Prefer Vietnam, Sri Lanka Over US & Europe For New Year Vacations | Fall Impact

Indians Prefer Vietnam, Sri Lanka Over US & Europe For New Year Vacations | Fall Impact

Updated: 25 Dec 2025, 08:12 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

The tumble of the Indian rupee is directly leading to a fumble in the festive season holidaying plans for many Indians. Data insights by leading travel verticals now indicate that winter travel plans, especially for that cherished break at the end of the year or ringing in the new year at an exotic locale, are getting altered. #donaldtrump #travel #india #rupee #dollar #investing #narendramodi #vietnam #malaysia

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue