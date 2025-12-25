Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Indians Prefer Vietnam, Sri Lanka Over US & Europe For New Year Vacations | Fall Impact

Indians Prefer Vietnam, Sri Lanka Over US & Europe For New Year Vacations | Fall Impact

Updated: 25 Dec 2025, 08:12 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

The tumble of the Indian rupee is directly leading to a fumble in the festive season holidaying plans for many Indians. Data insights by leading travel verticals now indicate that winter travel plans, especially for that cherished break at the end of the year or ringing in the new year at an exotic locale, are getting altered. #donaldtrump #travel #india #rupee #dollar #investing #narendramodi #vietnam #malaysia