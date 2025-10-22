English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 21 2025 15:04:54
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,007.30 0.40%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 908.10 0.14%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.80 0.52%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,465.15 -0.11%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 401.90 0.55%
Business News/ Videos / Indians Spent Record-breaking 6,000,000,000,000 This Diwali Season After GST Cuts: CAIT Report

Indians Spent Record-breaking 6,000,000,000,000 This Diwali Season After GST Cuts: CAIT Report

Updated: 22 Oct 2025, 04:45 pm IST Livemint

Indians Spent Record-breaking ₹6,000,000,000,000 This Diwali Season After GST Cuts: CAIT Report India's total sales of goods and services during Diwali 2025 increased to more than ₹6 trillion as the central government's GST rate cut initiative boosted consumer sentiment in the domestic market, reported news agency PTI, citing Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) data. Watch for more!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue