Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Indians Spent Record-breaking 6,000,000,000,000 This Diwali Season After GST Cuts: CAIT Report

Indians Spent Record-breaking 6,000,000,000,000 This Diwali Season After GST Cuts: CAIT Report

Updated: 22 Oct 2025, 04:45 pm IST Livemint

Indians Spent Record-breaking 6,000,000,000,000 This Diwali Season After GST Cuts: CAIT Report India's total sales of goods and services during Diwali 2025 increased to more than 6 trillion as the central government's GST rate cut initiative boosted consumer sentiment in the domestic market, reported news agency PTI, citing Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) data. Watch for more!