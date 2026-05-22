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Indians Top List Of Foreigners Leaving UK: Know Why

Indians have emerged as the largest group of foreign nationals leaving the UK, according to new official migration data.Approximately 51,000 Indian students and 21,000 work visa holders departed Britain in the reporting period, making a significant contribution to the sharp decline in UK’s net migration numbers.While many students left after completing their courses and workers after visa expiry, the trend reflects tighter UK immigration rules, restricted family visas, and changing opportunities.

Livemint
Published22 May 2026, 08:34 PM IST
Indians Top List Of Foreigners Leaving UK: Know Why
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