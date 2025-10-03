India has just activated its landmark $100 billion trade pact with the EFTA bloc — Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. The deal slashes tariffs on over 90% of Indian exports, giving duty-free access for textiles, medicines, gems, machinery, and more. In return, EFTA nations will pump $100 billion in investments into India over 15 years, creating an estimated 1 million jobs. This comes at a critical moment — just weeks after Donald Trump’s steep tariffs on Indian goods. As Indian exporters diversify, this EFTA pact could open new, lucrative doors in Europe’s wealthiest markets.
