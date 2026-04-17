Subscribe

India’s $2.5BN Apple Shock To China: iPhone Components Now Exported To Chinese Factories | Explained

India’s electronics trade with China is showing a notable shift, with exports of Apple components reaching around $2.5 billion and expected to rise further this fiscal year. Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant described the development as “unimaginable,” highlighting the impact of the government’s PLI scheme in boosting domestic manufacturing. Watch.

Livemint
Published17 Apr 2026, 01:41 PM IST
India’s $2.5BN Shock To China: iPhone Components Now Exported To Chinese Firms
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosIndia’s $2.5BN Apple Shock To China: iPhone Components Now Exported To Chinese Factories | Explained
Read Next Story