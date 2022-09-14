India's 20% tax on rice exports is 'paralysing' trade in Asia | Report

India's decision to restrict export of rice has pa... moreIndia's decision to restrict export of rice has paralysed trade in Asia. India made the decision to augment supplies after below average monsoon rain fall affected planting. Since India is the world's biggest rice exporter, the move has forced buyers to look for supplies from rival export countries.
