India’s Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Takes A Dig At Trump While Citing Global Chaos, Operation Sindoor

Updated: 03 Nov 2025, 03:19 pm IST

Indian Army's Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, directly referenced U.S. President Donald Trump while discussing rapidly evolving global security threats, including the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. He said the pace of emerging challenges makes coordination difficult and called timely responses critical. Speaking at a college event in Madhya Pradesh, he highlighted risks ranging from border conflicts and cyber-attacks to disinformation campaigns. Watch.