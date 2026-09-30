India’s Aviation Market To Grow Six-Fold By 2047: Aviation Minister

India’s aviation market is expanding faster than airlines are adding seats, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday. Revenue passenger kilometres grew at a 7.3% CAGR over the last decade, outpacing 7% growth in available seat kilometres. The government is targeting a six-fold rise in passengers and a nearly three-fold expansion in airports by 2047. Naidu described India’s aviation market as large, young and rapidly growing, driven by an increasingly mobile population. Watch the full update on India’s aviation growth and long-term expansion plans.