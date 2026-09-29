#India’s #Aviation Market To Grow Six-Fold By 2047: Aviation Minister #rammohannaidu

India’s aviation market is expanding faster than airlines are adding seats, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday. Revenue passenger kilometres grew at a 7.3% CAGR over the last decade, outpacing 7% growth in available seat kilometres. The government is targeting a six-fold rise in passengers and a nearly three-fold expansion in airports by 2047. Naidu described India’s aviation market as large, young and rapidly growing, driven by an increasingly mobile population. Watch the full update on India’s aviation growth and long-term expansion plans. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d