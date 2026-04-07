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India’s BIG Nuclear Milestone: What Exactly Does PFBR Attaining ‘Criticality’ Mean & Why It Matters

India’s BIG Nuclear Milestone: What Exactly Does PFBR Attaining ‘Criticality’ Mean & Why It Matters India has marked a major milestone in its nuclear energy programme as indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu attained criticality. What it really means? Watch to find out!

Livemint
Published7 Apr 2026, 08:23 PM IST
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What Exactly Does PFBR Attaining ‘Criticality’ Mean & Why It Matters
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