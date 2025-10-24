Amid Donald Trump’s fresh tariff surge on Indian goods, New Delhi is quietly making its boldest financial move yet — turning the rupee into a global trade currency. From new RBI exchange rate mechanisms and Vostro accounts abroad, to rupee settlement clauses in future trade pacts — India’s bet is clear: reduce dollar dependence, boost economic sovereignty, and give the rupee global weight. But with the rupee still Asia’s worst performer this year, the road ahead won’t be easy.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.