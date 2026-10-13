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India's 'biggest' IPO coming up: But who really owns Jio?

Reliance Jio IPO may put spotlight on company that RIL does not wholly own. Prospectus data shows Reliance holds 66.43%, while Meta, Google, sovereign wealth funds and private-equity investors own significant stakes. Here’s who the major shareholders are—and what 37.7k cr listing could mean.

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Published13 Oct 2026, 05:39 PM IST
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India's 'biggest' IPO coming up: But who really owns Jio?
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