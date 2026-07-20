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'India's Biggest Protest': CJP Claims Centre Reached Out Before 'Chalo Sansad' March | WATCH

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has made a major claim ahead of its proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march, calling it the 'biggest protest in India's history' and alleging that the Centre has reached out to the party for the first time. The claim comes amid the ongoing hunger strike by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and growing demands for government intervention. Meanwhile, Delhi Police says no permission has been sought or granted for the march and has imposed restrictions in parts of New Delhi. Watch the full report for all the latest developments.

Livemint
Published20 Jul 2026, 10:51 AM IST
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CJP Claims Centre Reached Out Before 'Chalo Sansad' March
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