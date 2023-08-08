India's Bright Future: A Global Leader | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 11:49 AM IST

Despite global economic and geopolitical concerns,... moreDespite global economic and geopolitical concerns, India is expected to grow over 6% this year. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated at the 107th Development Committee meeting at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting that current headwinds and strained global supply chains have put tremendous pressure on the global economy, as evidenced by persistently high interest rates, northbound inflationary pressures, and currency depreciation.