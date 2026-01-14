Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / India's Budget History: First Budget In 1947 To Tax Reforms, Look At History Of Budget | Budget 2026

India's Budget History: First Budget In 1947 To Tax Reforms, Look At History Of Budget | Budget 2026

Updated: 14 Jan 2026, 05:41 pm IST Livemint

India's Budget History: First Budget In 1947 To Tax Reforms, Look At History Of Budget | Budget 2026 The Union budget, which lays out a roadmap for India’s fiscal and financial reforms, is a widely anticipated event every year. Over the years, various governments have tried to strike a balance between economic growth and social equality through allocation of the resources in their budgets.