India's Budget History: First Budget In 1947 To Tax Reforms, Look At History Of Budget | Budget 2026

Updated: 14 Jan 2026, 05:41 pm IST

India's Budget History: First Budget In 1947 To Tax Reforms, Look At History Of Budget | Budget 2026 The Union budget, which lays out a roadmap for India’s fiscal and financial reforms, is a widely anticipated event every year. Over the years, various governments have tried to strike a balance between economic growth and social equality through allocation of the resources in their budgets.