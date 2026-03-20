India’s Capital Markets 2026: The Next Phase of IPOs & Fundraising | Capital Compass

Sponsored by Adfactors PR What lies ahead for India’s capital markets in 2026? After a record-breaking run in IPOs and fundraising, is the momentum set to continue, or are we approaching an inflection point? In this episode of Capital Compass, host Anisha Jain speaks with Neetu Ranka, Managing Director, ECM Corporate Finance, Nuvama Investment Banking, to decode the outlook for India’s capital markets, the fundraising environment, and the next phase of IPO activity. From rising retail participation and strong SIP inflows to greater market predictability, India’s equity markets are undergoing a structural transformation. The key question, however, is how sustainable this momentum really is. As India continues to evolve into a more mature and resilient market, the next phase of growth will be defined by quality, discipline, and long-term capital. Watch the full episode to understand where India’s markets are headed next. Capital Compass brings you expert-led clarity on markets, policy and the economy - helping investors, professionals and business leaders make sense of complexity. Listen to the audio podcast on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and more. Watch more episodes on Mint's YouTube channel