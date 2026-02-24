Subscribe

India's Consumption Engine Is Getting Back On Track - Then Why Are Profits Still Falling?

The December quarter earnings season has come to a close. And for a change, it brings good news. One of India’s core engines of economic growth — consumption — has restarted. Demand is improving, volumes are rising and revenues are accelerating. And yet — profits have fallen. So what exactly is going on? Watch.

Abhinaba Saha, Sana Marwaha
Published24 Feb 2026, 01:21 PM IST
Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical pieces on the stock market.

