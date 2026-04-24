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India’s Cooking Gas Shock: New LPG Connections Halted Nationwide As Hormuz Crisis Escalates

India’s cooking gas supply chain is under fresh pressure as new LPG connections have reportedly been paused amid ongoing disruption linked to the Strait of Hormuz crisis. Officials indicated that priority is currently being given to existing domestic consumers as import-dependent supplies face stress from West Asia tensions. Watch.

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Published24 Apr 2026, 01:15 AM IST
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