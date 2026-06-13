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India's Cost-Of-Living Crunch: FMCG Firms See Surge In Demand For ₹5 And ₹10 Packs | Shrinkflation

Rising living costs and inflation are forcing many Indian families to rethink how they shop for everyday essentials. Instead of buying larger packs of products, many consumers are increasingly opting for 5 and 10 packs as household budgets come under pressure. And consumer goods companies are taking notice. Executives across the fast-moving consumer goods, or FMCG, sector say demand for low-priced packs has been growing at around 9 to 10 percent since March, compared to just 4 to 5 percent growth for larger pack sizes. Watch.

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Published13 Jun 2026, 12:33 AM IST
India's Cost-Of-Living Crunch: FMCG Firms See Surge In Demand For ₹5, ₹10 Packs
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