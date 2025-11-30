English
Business News/ Videos / India’s COSTLIEST Car Registration Number: HR88B8888 For 1.17 Crore | Who Bought It?

India’s COSTLIEST Car Registration Number: HR88B8888 For 1.17 Crore | Who Bought It?

Updated: 30 Nov 2025, 03:18 pm IST Livemint

India’s COSTLIEST Car Registration Number: HR88B8888 For ₹1.17 Crore | Who Bought It? The vehicle registration mark ‘HR88B8888’ has officially become India's most expensive number plate, fetching a staggering ₹1.17 crore in an online auction held in Haryana state on Wednesday. Watch to know who bought it!

 
