India's Crude Imports Fall 13% Amid Hormuz Blockade, Russia Turns Big Supplier Again

India's crude oil imports plunged 13% in March 2026 as the West Asia war and Strait of Hormuz blockade triggered a massive energy shock. Imports fell from 5.2 million to 4.5 million barrels per day, with West Asia shipments crashing 61% to a record-low 26.3% share.Russia stepped in dramatically — its oil nearly doubled to 2.25 million bpd, becoming India's top supplier. Saudi Arabia, Angola, UAE, and Iraq followed in the reshuffled rankings. OPEC’s share hit a historic low of 29%.Despite deliberately cutting Russian oil earlier to please the US, India reversed course after the Hormuz crisis. Washington issued a sanctions waiver, allowing India to also resume Venezuelan and Iranian crude.How is this redrawing India’s entire energy map? Watch the full breakdown.
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