Subscribe

India's Crude Imports Fall 13% Amid Hormuz Blockade, Russia Turns Big Supplier Again

India's crude oil imports plunged 13% in March 2026 as the West Asia war and Strait of Hormuz blockade triggered a massive energy shock. Imports fell from 5.2 million to 4.5 million barrels per day, with West Asia shipments crashing 61% to a record-low 26.3% share.Russia stepped in dramatically — its oil nearly doubled to 2.25 million bpd, becoming India's top supplier. Saudi Arabia, Angola, UAE, and Iraq followed in the reshuffled rankings. OPEC’s share hit a historic low of 29%.Despite deliberately cutting Russian oil earlier to please the US, India reversed course after the Hormuz crisis. Washington issued a sanctions waiver, allowing India to also resume Venezuelan and Iranian crude.How is this redrawing India’s entire energy map? Watch the full breakdown.

Livemint
Published21 Apr 2026, 10:48 PM IST
India's Crude Imports Fall 13% Amid Hormuz Blockade, Russia Turns Big Supplier
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosIndia's Crude Imports Fall 13% Amid Hormuz Blockade, Russia Turns Big Supplier Again
Read Next Story