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India's Crude Oil Imports From Russia Jump; UAE Supplies Near Record Highs Amid Hormuz Uncertainty

India's crude oil sourcing strategy is drawing renewed attention as imports from Russia and the United Arab Emirates remain elevated despite signs of recovery in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. New data highlights how Indian refiners adjusted procurement patterns amid uncertainty surrounding one of the world's most important energy corridors. Watch.

Livemint
Published21 Jun 2026, 08:25 PM IST
India's Crude Oil Imports From Russia Jump; UAE Supplies Near Record Highs
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