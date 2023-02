India's Crypto Dilemma: FM Nirmala Sitharaman talks regulation at G20 as RBI Gov seeks ban | Details

Updated: 13 Feb 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced that India is going to leverage its G-20 presidency to develop a consensus over the issue of crypto currency regulation. But the RBI governor last month declared crypto investments and trading akin to gambling. What does it mean for future of crypto currencies in the country? Watch.